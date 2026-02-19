Bhopal News: Accused Killed Man From Maharashtra Arrested

Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting ₹20 lakh From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a murder accused who allegedly killed man over a heated argument that why he had come from Maharashtra, said Misrod police on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 15, around 6:30 pm near Vipul Grocery Store in the Misrod area. Complainant Nikhil Athole reported that his uncle, Pawan Gawai, and younger brother Ayush had gone to buy groceries when they were confronted by Balbir alias Ballu Richharia of Sanjay Nagar, Jatkhedi.

An argument broke out after the accused allegedly questioned Gawai about coming from Maharashtra. The altercation escalated, and Ballu allegedly stabbed Gawai in the stomach and near the heart, leads to his death.

Based on the complaint, a special team led by Inspector Ratan Singh Parihar reviewed CCTV footage and gathered inputs from eyewitnesses and informants.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused under the 11 Mile Bridge on February 16, and sent to jail. The accused has prior criminal cases registered at Misrod police station.