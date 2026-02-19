Bhopal News: 60% Of Super 100 Batch Students Qualify For JEE Advanced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sixty per cent of the students from the Super 100 batch of Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence in the city have qualified for the JEE (Advanced).

According to the results of JEE (Main) Session I announced recently, 30 of the 50 students from the Super 100 batch of the school have qualified for the Advanced examination. The JEE (Advanced) is conducted for admission to 23 IITs, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and other top institutions.

Overall, 76 students from the school have cleared JEE (Main) Session I and qualified for JEE (Advanced). The total number of students who took the JEE (Main) Session I this year was around 250. Of the 76, eight are girls.

Among the qualified students, the percentile of 11 is 99 or above. The top performers include Kunal Giancana (99.6), Jai Kaushik (99.2), Manish Jaiswal (99.4) and Rishabh Sahoo (99.37). Jai Kaushik told Free Press that his aim was to clear JEE (Advanced) and study computer science at IIT Roorkee or IIT Madras. His father passed away due to snakebite in 2024 and his mother works at a store in Bhopal. He spent seven to eight hours every day in coaching class and devoted five to six hours to self-study.

Manish Jaiswal, the son of a homemaker mother and farmer father, is also interested in graduating in computer science. He devoted 11 hours every day to studies.

Under the Super 100 scheme launched in 2017, free lodging, boarding and coaching is provided to the students selected on the basis of an entrance examination conducted by the government. Students studying in Class 10 in government schools in the state are eligible to take the entrance exam.

Sudhakar Parashar, Principal, Govt Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence said, "Discipline and hard work were the key to the success of students, most of whom are from humble backgrounds. The Super 100 students solved practice papers every single day and were divided into batches on the basis of their performance."

