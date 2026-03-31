Bhopal News: 31-Year-Old Tailor Stabbed In Dispute Over Staring | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed by a group of miscreants following a dispute over staring in Rambha Nagar under Gautam Nagar police station limits late Monday night.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Gulfam, stitches women’s garments. On Monday night, Gulfam was standing near the house of Sajid Maulana when Sajid, who was also present there, accused him of staring. The issue led to a heated exchange of words between the two, but it was resolved at that time.

Later, when Gulfam was returning home, Sajid, along with his son and relatives Sahil and Bilal, stopped him near his residence and began assaulting him. Sahil and Bilal allegedly stabbed Gulfam multiple times, inflicting serious injuries to his abdomen and hand.

The attackers fled the scene, leaving him severely injured. Family members rushed Gulfam to Hamidia Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the suspects and launched an investigation. Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

Key accused in trader’s murder used social media to create terror

The key accused in the sensational murder of trader Vijay Mewada used social media to create terror in the area by flaunting weapons and projecting a violent image. With over 25 criminal cases against him, Asif Bom is alleged to be linked to the gang of notorious history-sheeter Zuber Maulana who is presently in jail.

Police officials said multiple teams have been roped in to trace and arrest the accused. His last location has been traced near Gwalior. Locals said Asif frequently uploaded photos of himself posing with swords and pistols and was reportedly seen roaming openly with weapons, raising questions about the police monitoring system. Videos have also surfaced showing him indulging in lavish parties, where he is seen throwing money on a dancing girl to influence local youth.

Police also suspect that he may have links to an illegal weapon supply network, and this angle is under probe. Trader Vijay Mewada was stabbed eight times in the chest and abdomen late Sunday night over a petty issue. He was declared dead at the hospital. The incident triggered a massive protest by locals and members of Hindu organisations.