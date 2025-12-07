 Bhopal News: 3 Injured Following Clash At Wedding Over Payment Of Gutkha; 6 Held
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured in stone pelting and clash, which broke out during a wedding function at a guest house in Khanugaon on late Monday night.

The violence followed an argument between two groups over payment of cigarettes and gutkha. Panic prevailed at the wedding and guests were seen running for shelter as stones were hurled, revealed a footage that went viral on social media.

Koh-e-Fiza police registered an FIR and arrested six persons in this connection. According to reports, some guests at the marriage visited paan shop outside.

The argument started during a transaction for cigarettes and gutkha. The guests attempted to pay through UPI while the prime accused and shop owner Mohatsim insisted on cash payment. The disagreement intensified leading to stone-pelting and physical altercation.

It is alleged that Mohtasim and his aides entered the guest house and pelted stones.

Three people were injured in the incident, including one wedding guest Shehzade who sustained a serious head injury.

According to Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge Shukla, FIR has been registered against nine individuals. Police arrested Mohatsim, Mohammad Khan, Faisal, Mustakeem, Ehtesham, Azharuddin and Naeem from the spot. Ali and two other accused are on the run and teams have been deployed to trace them. All accused are residents of Khanugaon, he added.

