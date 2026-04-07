Bhopal News: 200 Jewellery Units Shut, 700 Artisans Leave City; Industry Warns Of Complete Halt In 10 To 15 Days Amid Wedding Season Demand |

200 jewellery units shut,

700 artisans leave city

////Industry warns of complete halt in 10 to 15 days amid wedding season demand

Rishita Tomar

Bhopal

The jewellery manufacturing sector in Bhopal is facing a severe crisis, with over 200 units already shut down out of nearly 2,500 operating in the city. The situation has worsened due to an acute shortage of commercial gas cylinders, forcing around 700 artisans to migrate back to their hometowns.

The industry, largely dependent on skilled Bengali artisans, has been hit hard. According to Navneet Agrawal, President of the Bhopal Sarafa Association, most of the artisans engaged in jewellery making belong to West Bengal, and nearly 700 of them have already left due to lack of work. Agrawal warned that if gas supply is not restored within the next 10 to 15 days, the industry could come to a complete standstill, especially during the ongoing wedding season when demand is at its peak.

Over the years, jewellery manufacturing has become heavily dependent on gas-based technology. Earlier, artisans used traditional methods involving wax and oil lamps, but since the early 2000s, commercial gas has become essential for precision work. Today, the entire production process relies on gas.

However, with commercial gas cylinders in short supply, the situation is turning critical. Artisans claim there is no alternative fuel available. “We depend completely on commercial cylinders. When we contact gas agencies, we are told there is no stock. Small artisans even use the same LPG for cooking and work. With no gas available, they are forced to return home,” they said.

The crisis is now directly impacting jewellery delivery timelines. Items that earlier took 2 to 4 days to complete are now taking up to 15 days. The delay is particularly affecting the production of lightweight jewellery, which requires intricate and detailed work. Jeweller Bablu Soni said, “We have bookings, but delivery timelines have stretched significantly.”

No Alternative Fuel Available

Artisans claim there is no viable alternative to commercial cylinders. When contacting gas agencies, they are frequently told there is no stock. Small-scale artisans often use the same LPG for both cooking and precision work; without it, they are forced to return home.