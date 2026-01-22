 Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room

Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Brijendra Marskole said no suicide note was recovered. The student’s mobile phone and laptop have been seized for investigation, and her family has been informed. The hostel warden told police that Savyashree had taken a one-day leave, saying she was going home.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year BTech student at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) was found hanging in the university’s girls’ hostel on Thursday, and a case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.

No suicide note was found, and police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances. It is alleged that she had a dispute with hostel staff prior to the incident.

Read Also
MP News: Australian Author Inez Baranay Shares Insights Into Her Writing Journey In Bhopal College
article-image

Police said the student has been identified as Savyashree Munagala (19) of Dhar district. She was pursuing BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS) and residing in the girls’ hostel.

On Wednesday night, Savyashree returned to her room after dinner and did not come out until the next afternoon. Concerned, fellow students informed hostel authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace
Thane Crime: Fake Railway Vigilance Inspector Arrested While Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Kalyan
Thane Crime: Fake Railway Vigilance Inspector Arrested While Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Kalyan
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech

The hostel warden checked the room and called police after repeated calls went unanswered. Upon opening the door, Savyashree was found hanging from a dupatta. An FSL team was called to examine the scene.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge BrijendraMarskole said no suicide note was recovered. The student’s mobile phone and laptop have been seized for investigation, and her family has been informed.

The hostel warden told police that Savyashree had taken a one-day leave, saying she was going home. After returning, she was questioned routinely, and her behaviour appeared normal on Wednesday night. Her roommate has been on leave since January 10, leaving Savyashree alone in the room.

Scolded for talking to male student’

Some students alleged that the hostel warden had scolded Savyashree after seeing her talking to a male student. The warden also reportedly complained to the student’s family, which, they alleged, caused her mental stress and led her to take the extreme step. Police officials said statements of the family, fellow students and hostel staff will be recorded to ascertain the facts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room
Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model
Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model
Bhopal News: Agar And Singrauli Remain Underperforming In MMR, Khandwa, Raise In IMR
Bhopal News: Agar And Singrauli Remain Underperforming In MMR, Khandwa, Raise In IMR
MP News: Women And Child Development Department Official Charged With Molestation, Intimidation In...
MP News: Women And Child Development Department Official Charged With Molestation, Intimidation In...
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Builder For Selling Cooperative Society Land
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Builder For Selling Cooperative Society Land