Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room

Bhopal News: B.Tech Girl Found Hanging From Dupatta In Her Room

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year BTech student at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) was found hanging in the university’s girls’ hostel on Thursday, and a case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.

No suicide note was found, and police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances. It is alleged that she had a dispute with hostel staff prior to the incident.

Police said the student has been identified as Savyashree Munagala (19) of Dhar district. She was pursuing BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS) and residing in the girls’ hostel.

On Wednesday night, Savyashree returned to her room after dinner and did not come out until the next afternoon. Concerned, fellow students informed hostel authorities.

The hostel warden checked the room and called police after repeated calls went unanswered. Upon opening the door, Savyashree was found hanging from a dupatta. An FSL team was called to examine the scene.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge BrijendraMarskole said no suicide note was recovered. The student’s mobile phone and laptop have been seized for investigation, and her family has been informed.

The hostel warden told police that Savyashree had taken a one-day leave, saying she was going home. After returning, she was questioned routinely, and her behaviour appeared normal on Wednesday night. Her roommate has been on leave since January 10, leaving Savyashree alone in the room.

Scolded for talking to male student’

Some students alleged that the hostel warden had scolded Savyashree after seeing her talking to a male student. The warden also reportedly complained to the student’s family, which, they alleged, caused her mental stress and led her to take the extreme step. Police officials said statements of the family, fellow students and hostel staff will be recorded to ascertain the facts.