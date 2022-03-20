Bhopal: New tech for high-pressure line maintenance, 24X7 power supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Transmission Commission is working on roping in new tech for the maintenance and monitoring of very high pressure lines across the state, said the managing director engineer Sunil Tiwari on Sunday.

He was presiding over a review meeting to discuss the pre-monsoon maintenance of power lines, said the public relations officer of Transco.

Tiwari instructed the officials to use new ultramodern technology for effective monitoring and maintenance of the very high pressure lines of the company.

This would ensure a 24X7 power supply to the consumers as per the intention of state government, he added. Tiwari said that all the works of pre-monsoon maintenance of lines and sub-stations should be completed by May. There should be no interruption of any kind in the state due to the transmission company during monsoon, he further said.

Tiwari asked the officials not to hesitate if they have any innovative idea. Apart from routine tasks, the personnel should share their ideas so that Transco can implement necessary innovations over time after proper planning, he added.

All the construction works of the company should be done with proper quality and highest standards, he said. Circle level officers should continuously monitor the construction works.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:46 PM IST