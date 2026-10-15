Bhopal New Market Fire: FIR Against Chhole Bhature Shop Owner After Flames Spread From Burning Stove & Engulf Nearby Outlets & Stalls; BMC To Shift Hawkers

Massive Blaze Engulfs Shops In Bhopal's New Market | FP Photo

New Market Fire Incident In Bhopal: Police have registered an FIR against the owner of Balaji Chhole Bhature in connection with the massive fire that broke out at New Market in Bhopal on October 8. The flames erupted from the burning stove at the Chhole Bhature shop, and further spread to neighbouring outlets and over 12 roadside stalls, reportedly causing losses worth crores of rupees

Following the Bhopal New Market fire, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up measures to improve fire safety and prevent similar incidents.

Clothes Near Stove Allegedly Triggered Fire

During the investigation into the New Market fire incident in Bhopal, police found that clothes placed near a burning stove at the Balaji Chhole Bhature shop allegedly caught fire. The flames subsequently spread to nearby establishments, including Amrapali Restaurant, Vijay Store, a café and a mobile phone shop.

Pawan Agarwal, owner of Amrapali Restaurant, lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, TT Nagar police registered an FIR against Balaji Chhole Bhature shop operator Deep alias Deepu Agarwal. Further investigation is underway.

BMC Conducts Mock Drill, Plans Hawker Relocation

In response to the Bhopal fire accident, the BMC has decided to make New Market a no-hawker zone to ensure unobstructed access for emergency vehicles. Hawkers will be shifted to a designated area near TT Nagar Stadium.

On Wednesday, the civic body conducted a three-hour mock drill, moving two fire engines through the market to assess accessibility. Officials also seized goods obstructing the passage.

During the October 8 fire, fire tenders reportedly struggled to reach the spot because of roadside stalls and goods blocking the way, highlighting concerns over fire safety violations in Bhopal's markets.

Yellow Lines Marked Outside Shops

As part of its Bhopal market fire safety drive, the BMC has started marking yellow lines outside shops. Shopkeepers have been instructed to keep their goods within the designated limits.

Officials have warned that items placed beyond the yellow lines will be seized.