Bhopal: New liquor policy will turn MP into 'daru state', says Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): New liquor policy will increase atrocities on women in the state, said Congress state media president Jitu Patwari while talking to reporters here on Thursday.

The state government had recently announced new liquor policy in which various provisions were made to stop the use of spurious/illicit liquor.

The new liquor police is means ghar-gar daru, har-gahr bar. Madhya Pradesh will turn into a daru state, the Congress leader said.

Former chief minister Uma Bharti had announced to launch a ëanti liquor driveí in the state and if she wanted to run a campaign now, the Congress party will build a chariot for her and will support the campaign, Patwari stated.

He alleged that the chief minister is not seeking the due GST amount from the central government. The state government is trying to manage the loss through the sale of liquor in the state.

Talking about the panchayat elections, he said stopping panchayat polls is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi. The court had made it clear that the elections were not legal. Former chief minister Kamal Nath had given suggestions and if the state government had accepted them, this situation would not have occurred, Patwari said.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:39 AM IST