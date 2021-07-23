Bhopal: New issue of Rang Samvad sees the light of the day

Bhopal: Padma Shri Bhil painter Bhuri Bai has released the new issue of the magazine Rang Samvad.

Tagore World Center for Art and Culture and Vanamali Srijan Peeth has published the 100-page magazine. The works of Bhuri Bai figure in the magazine.

It was released at a function held on Thursday.

The memories of more than 24 people like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Syed Haider Raza, Siddheshwar Sen, Ghulam Mustafa, Rajan Mishra, Narendra Kohli, Mangalesh Dabral, Sunil Kothari, Suresh Mishra, Astad Debu, Satish Mehta Manzoor Ehtesham and Kunwar Bechain have found place in the magazine.

Mohan Agashe, Atul Tiwari, Manjari Sinha, Narmada Prasad Upadhyay, Nirmala Dosi, Shriram Parihar, Ajay Bokil, Rakesh Shrimal and Vijay Manohar Tiwari have also been included in it.

An article Kalatmak Samvedna ki Jaroorat by editor-in-chief of the magazine Santosh Choubey has thrown light on how to shun negative feelings about corona.

Editor Vinay Upadhyay has cited Jaishankar Prasad’s epic Kamayani to refer to the pandemic. Sanjay Singh Rathore, Sameer Choudhary, Sudip Sohni and Vishakha have presented an account of the activities of an event of Vishwarang -2020.

Vandana Srivastava has done the cover design and Amin Uddin Shaikh has written the text.