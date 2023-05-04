 Bhopal: Nat’l seminar on teacher education begins at Central Sanskrit University
The seminar is being organised in both online and offline modes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 01:29 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national seminar on teacher education in the context of Indian knowledge system began at Central Sanskrit University in Bhopal campus on Wednesday. The seminar is being organised in both online and offline modes. The chief guest of day one of the seminar was the former head of the Department of Education at Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Prof Gopinath Sharma, who in his address talked about the gurukuls of ancient India.

Incharge director of Bhopal campus, Prof Hansadhar Jha said that efforts were being made to promote Indian knowledge tradition in Sanskrit schools, colleges, and universities under National Education Policy 2020. The seminar was based on, The basis of the National Education Policy 2020 is Indian traditional knowledge.     

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

