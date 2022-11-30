Bhopal: National workshop for art teachers to be organised by Art Design Teachers Association next year

Bhopal: Sara Vettah was felicitated on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A national workshop will be organised in Bhopal next year to explore the possibility of including art education in school curriculum. This was stated by Sara Vettah, founder of Indian Art and Design Educators Association, Chennai.

She was speaking at a meeting with art teachers in the city on Wednesday. It was organised by Art Design Teachers Association, Madhya Pradesh.

Sara said that National Education Policy developed by National Council of Educational Research and Training had given special attention to art education. Preference and suggestions have been given for inclusion of arts in other subjects, which are not yet being implemented adequately in north India.

Art teachers, school principals, teachers will be invited at the workshop. She informed about the special workshop, Kochi Biennale, for art teachers to be held in Kochi on February 15-16 and invited all art teachers for the event. Many art teachers including Sunil Shukla, Suchita Raut, Zeenat Siddiqui, Bhavna Chandra, Saba Iftikhar, Mita Johar Dutta were present at the meeting.

