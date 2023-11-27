Bhopal: National Shooting Championship MP Wins 6 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 66th National Games are underway at MP Shooting Academy with Madhya Pradesh shining brightly in pistol events. This Sunday marked a triumphant day for the state as it secured an impressive tally of 6 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals in 10-metre, 25-metre and 50-metre category.

Nancy Solanki clinched gold in 50m Free Pistol events for junior and senior women civilians. Adding to glory, Solanki along with Chinki Yadav and Manvi Jain secured another gold in 50m Free Pistol Senior Women Team event.

The teamwork continued to shine as trio of Nancy Solanki, Aradhya Mishra and Ankita Prasad dominated 50m Free Pistol Junior Women Team Civilian event, securing yet another gold for Madhya Pradesh. Nancy Solanki's prowess extended to individual events as well earning her a bronze in 50m Free Pistol Junior Women category.

In the men's division, 25m Sports Pistol Junior Men team comprising Yug Pratap Singh, Suraj Sharma and Hariom Chawda won silver medal. Suraj Sharma won bronze medal in 25m Sports Pistol Junior Men Civilian event. The 10m Air Pistol Youth Mix Team event brought further accolades for the state with Yug Pratap Singh and Nancy Solanki winning bronze medal.

Read Also Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Pleas Seeking Dow Chemical To Be Made Accused Posted To Jan 6

Bandhvi Singh Wins Gold In 50m Rifle Prone Event

Madhya Pradesh shooters clinched victory in 50-metre rifle prone event. Bandhvi Singh won gold medal in the senior women's category. Adding to triumph, Nupur Kumrawat, another shooter from Madhya Pradesh, displayed her prowess in the 50-metre rifle prone junior women open category.

Nupur won silver medal. The NSCC competitions are currently underway at MP Shooting Academy for pistol events while the rifle nationals are taking place at Karni Singh Shooting Range near New Delhi.