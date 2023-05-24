Bhopal: Nathu Berkheda complex to have multi-sports facilities

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital will get more sports facilities as athletics, hockey, cricket and football stadiums of international standard will be developed in phases.

A sports department official told Free Press that sports complex coming up in Nathu Berkheda would be developed in three phases. Under phase one, Rs 200 crore will be spent. In first phase, athletics stadium, two hockey turfs will be developed. One turf will be used for practice and another for international standard. Likewise, two football stadiums for national and international matches will be constructed.

The sanction process for phase two is under the way. It will be in the third phase that cricket stadiums have been proposed. “One will be used for practice and another for international matches,” official said. With this, Bhopal will be third city in the state to have cricket stadium for international matched after Indore and Gwalior.

According to sources, 100 acres of land have been acquired in Nathu Berkheda for two phases.

“Development of athletics, hockey, cricket and football facilities will provide a golden opportunity to youths to hone up their sporting skills and shape up their career,” a department official said.

When contacted, director, sports, Ravi Gupta said approval had been received only for athletics and hockey stadium from government.