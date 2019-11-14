Bhopal: Nath recalls his childhood days with Nehru & Indira

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced that Bal Yuva Clubs will be formed across the state in all schools and colleges. He said that the country is standing united today under one flag due to the vision and competent leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said that according to the perception of Pt. Nehru, the state government is working in a planned manner to provide education to the future generation of the state to make them competent and successful with their personality development. Nath was addressing a seminar on the 130th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday.

Nath said that Pandit Nehru was very serious about developing a scientific approach with an educated nation. All the present reputed educational institutions and research centers today in the country are the gift of Nehruji.

Recalling his childhood memories CM said that when he was the classmate of Sanjay Gandhi at Doon School, Pt. Nehru along with Indira Gandhi used to visit Sanjay Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi once a month as per the rules of the school. He came in contact with Nehruji and Indiraji during the visit. Nath said that that he used to spend time with them all day long but never felt he was with the PM of the country. As a responsible parent they used to spend time with us without any pomp and show. They used to talk about education and knowledge and also gave us lessons.

Minister for Higher Education Jeetu Patwari said that after the independence Pt. Nehru gave a new direction and vision to the country with progressive thinking when our country was in the clutches of orthodox thinking and superstition.

Educationist Dr. Anil Sadgopal said that education should not be used in self-interest but be used in the service to the entire society.

CM inaugurated the exhibition focusing on life of Pt. Nehru from his childhood days to the last moments of his life. He also released the souvenir focusing on Nehruji at the occasion.