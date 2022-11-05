Bhopal: My coach saw my talent way before I did says Equestrian Raju Singh

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy player Raju Singh went for a four-month international equestrian training to Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. Equestrian Raju Singh qualified the trials to participate in Junior National Equestrian Competition to be held in Bhopal, MP.

While talking to Free Press, Raju Singh said, "My international training experience was great. In the past four months, I experienced many things, including competing against the world’s top horse riders. In first month of training. After our government saw that I am doing well, they got me a horse. In another competition, I stood second."

He added, "During the training, I not only trained but also participated in several competitions. I reached my first one star and two star, it felt amazing. In 150 horses, my horse was on 13th position."

When asked about how he started horse riding, Raju Singh, "My relative was a horse groomer at MP Academy. Once, I accompanied him. There, I saw people riding horses, I tried it too. My coach saw something natural in me, and he asked me to give trial for MP Academy. I qualified for the trial."

He commended MP Sports and Youth Welfare and MP Academy chief coach Captain Bhagirath and state sports minister Yashodhara Raje for supporting him.