Bhopal: My blessings are with you, Diggy to Scindia

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia, his former Congress colleague and now a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP, through a few words of praise. The exchange between the two leaders took place in the Upper House during a discussion over farmers’ protest and Covid-19. Singh spoke after Scindia’s turn was over. Singh said, “Scindia-ji, I congratulate you. The way you earlier used to present the UPA’s point of view forcefully in the House, today you have done an excellent job of expressing the BJP’s view. Wah Maharaj wah!”

Earlier, Scindia spoke in favour of the Modi-led Central Government. He said the entire country went into lockdown because of the direction of one person. Nevertheless, in 1975, Emergency was a lockdown imposed on the people of the country. The relationship between Singh and Scindia has always been bitter. As both belong to the same place, confrontation between them continued. It is said that Singh was one of the main reasons for Scindia’s defection to the saffron party. The acrimony between them intensified after Scindia left the Congress and Singh called him ‘a traitor’.