Bhopal Municipal Corporation Warns Coaching Centres To Fix Fire Safety Lapses Or Relocate | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a final warning to coaching institute operators and those running centres in high-rise buildings, making it clear that student safety cannot be compromised.

Institutions that fail to rectify fire safety deficiencies within 15 to 30 days will face closure, authorities warned.

During a meeting with coaching institute owners at the BMC headquarters, additional commissioner Tanmay Vashisht Sharma said centres operating in buildings that cannot be upgraded to meet safety standards must relocate.

Commercial interests cannot be allowed to endanger students' lives, Sharma said, adding that coaching centres functioning in residential buildings must either undertake the necessary modifications or shift to safer premises.

MP Nagar buildings under scanner

Officials pointed out that many buildings in MP Nagar, the city's largest coaching hub, were originally not designed for educational use.

Deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta directed all coaching operators to submit a detailed fire safety plan to the BMC.

Engineers will inspect each building to verify compliance with the prescribed safety norms.

20 mandatory fire safety norms

The BMC has issued a comprehensive set of more than 20 mandatory fire safety requirements.

These include fixed firefighting systems, a minimum 10,000-litre water storage tank, a 450 LPM fire pump, two emergency exits, automatic fire detection systems and sprinkler systems in basements exceeding 200 square metres.

Institutions must also conduct mock fire drills every three months, train staff to handle firefighting equipment, and obtain annual fire audit and electrical safety certificates.

Affidavit mandatory for non-compliant institutes

Institutions that have received notices must submit an affidavit on Rs 200 judicial stamp paper specifying existing deficiencies and the timeline for rectification.

The BMC has made it clear that all fire safety arrangements must be be completed within 30 days.

Inspection status

So far, the BMC has issued notices to 62 coaching institutes over fire safety violations.

Eight institutes were sealed, while four were allowed to reopen after submitting affidavits assuring compliance within the stipulated timeframe.