Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Resume Crackdown On Commercial Use Of Residential Properties From Sunday | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) preparing to restart its crackdown on commercial activities being operated from residential properties from Sunday, hundreds of homeowners have approached BMC seeking relief through the compounding process.

However, the BMC has rejected the applications, maintaining that the existing compounding provisions do not cover the commercial use of residential properties.

The move follows recent directions of Supreme Court in the matter concerning unauthorised construction and land-use violations.

The BMC has finalised a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for further action including sealing, against properties found violating the applicable rules.

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain convened a meeting on Saturday evening to review compliance with Supreme Court's directions. Town planners, assistant engineers, sub-engineers and clerical staff of Building Permission Branch attended the meeting.

Assembly constituency-level teams have been constituted to inspect structures constructed without permission, buildings violating sanctioned plans and encroachments.

The teams will conduct surveys across urban area, after which the Building Permission Branch will initiate action under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, and Land Development Rules, 2012.

The teams will particularly survey commercial properties located along major roads and roads connected to them.

Commercial property taxpayer lists will be obtained ward-wise from zonal officers. The survey will cover roads up to 7.5 metres wide, roads between 7.5 and 15 metres, and four-lane roads or wider.

Officials have also been instructed to separately identify violations involving sensitive locations, including structures near water bodies, green belts and catchment areas.

What is compounding?

Compounding allows certain minor construction deviations or additional construction to be regularised by paying a prescribed fee, subject to building rules and specified limits.

However, the BMC has maintained that the provision cannot be used to regularise commercial activities being operated from residential properties in violation of land-use regulations.

Residents plan torchlight march

The affected residents have announced a torchlight march on August 9 against what they describe as arbitrary action against residential property owners.

Resident Purnendu Shukla said the protest would seek protection of residents' rights.

Arera Colony resident Vivek Tripathi said residents could approach the court with a contempt petition if action was not carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Deputy municipal commissioner Bhuvan Gupta told Free Press that teams would begin surveying properties across 21 zones of the city and issue notices wherever violations would be found.