Bhopal Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Commercial Use, Plans 60,000 Notices | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its crackdown on illegal commercial establishments and unauthorised constructions across the city, with plans to move the vacate the 144 High Court stay orders ahead of a major demolition drive across the city.

The BMC has set an ambitious target of issuing 500 notices every day in each Assembly constituency against occupancy violations. On Wednesday, BMC teams issued 557 notices across the six Assembly constituencies.

Narela accounted for the highest number with 264 notices, followed by Huzur (125), Govindpura (76), Madhya (50), Uttar (30) and Dakshin (12).

According to the BMC's survey plan, around 62,500 registered commercial properties have been classified according to road width.

Survey teams will use major urban roads as the base and inspect properties on both sides as well as adjoining roads.

Ward-wise commercial property-tax records will be obtained from zonal officers to identify establishments for scrutiny.

Classification of commercial properties

Single road (up to 7.5 m) - 24,000

Double road (up to 15 m) - 21,000

Four-lane (more than 15 m) - 12,500

Road width not available - 5,000 Total registered properties - 62,500

Court cases to be reviewed

BMC teams have also been directed to update details of court cases in their respective zones and identify properties protected by stay or status quo orders.

Copies of relevant court orders will be flagged and applications will be filed before the High Court seeking vacation of stays.

Teams have also been asked to review pending cases, check whether speaking orders have been issued or implemented and prepare action plans for the coming week.

Sensitive locations, including riverbanks, pond peripheries, green belts, buffer zones and catchment areas, will be given priority. Notices will also be issued against illegal marriage gardens as per applicable rules.

Illegal structure demolished in Ganesh Nagar

BMC demolished an unauthorised structure in Ganesh Nagar. The owner had allegedly constructed around 500 sq ft of unauthorised area on an 1,800-sq-ft plot, in violation of the approved building plan.

After a notice and sufficient time for voluntary removal, the structure was demolished when the owner failed to comply. BMC said action against illegal constructions would continue daily in accordance with building regulations.

Deputy municipal commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said around 60,000 notices, over 100 demolition and around 1,000 sealing actions were expected to take place under the drive, ahead of next hearing of Supreme Court.