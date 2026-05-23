Bhopal Municipal Corporation Ensures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Through Police Pumps | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has streamlined fuel procurement for its vehicles and heavy machinery through police-operated petrol pumps to ensure uninterrupted civic operations across the city.

On Saturday, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain reviewed the arrangement with the Police Welfare Society and Sanjay Kumar, with both sides agreeing to continue fuel supply at prevailing market rates.

Under the arrangement, from last one month, BMC is being sourcing diesel and petrol from police fuel stations located near Lal Parade and at the 7th and 25th Battalion campuses. BMC officials said the decision was taken after petroleum companies sharply increased diesel prices over the past few months.

Diesel earlier supplied to the corporation at Rs 82 per litre eventually touched nearly Rs 142 per litre in April amid global fuel price fluctuations linked to the US-Iran conflict. Following meetings held on April 10, the civic body entered into an agreement with the Police Corporation for daily fuel supply.

BMC operates nearly 1,700 vehicles and consumes around 18,000 to 19,000 litres of diesel every day. Fuel for bulldozers, garbage trucks and Poklen machines deployed in drain-cleaning operations is also being sourced through the police-run pumps.