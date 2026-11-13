Bhopal Municipal Corporation Attaches Two Properties Over ₹ 46.79 Lakh Tax Due

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attached two properties over outstanding property tax dues totalling Rs 6.79 lakh, intensifying its recovery drive against tax defaulters. The action was taken in Gulmohar Colony and Jinsi areas, while notices were also issued to other major defaulters, directing them to clear their pending dues. Acting on the instructions of BMC commissioner RP Ahirwar, teams from Zone 10 initiated attachment proceedings under Section 175 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956.

In Ward 50, the corporation attached the property of Sheela Bhatnagar in the Bawadiya Kalan-Gulmohar Colony area over unpaid property tax of Rs 5,53,058. Similarly, in Ward 42's Jinsi area, the property of Rafiq Miyan, owner of Building No. 65, was attached over pending dues of Rs 1,26,586.

According to the corporation, notices were issued to both defaulters before initiating attachment proceedings. However, they failed to clear their outstanding amounts, prompting the civic body to proceed with the action.

The corporation has also issued notices to other major defaulters under the Municipal Corporation Act, asking them to deposit their pending taxes and other charges.