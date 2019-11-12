Bhopal: Municipal Commissioner touches feet of minister publicly

BHOPAL: A government officer has drawn flak for touching the feet of a minister. This comes a day after minister Pradhyumna Singh Tomar courted controversy for his ‘Shashtaang Pranaam’ (lying prostrate) before former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dewas Municipal Corporation commissioner Sanjana Jain on Tuesday touched the feet of public works minister Sajjan Singh Verma publicly.

Verma was visiting a Gurudwara in Dewas on Guru Nanak Jayanti when she touched his feet. The BJP flayed the municipal commissioner for his act.

BJP state vice president Vijesh Lunawat said it was a new type of Madhya Pradesh where officers are touching feet of ministers. Lunawat said officers who are supposed to work for the people are bowing before ministers to touch their feet.

Rubbishing the controversy, the minister said that Jain touched his feet because of the festival of Bhaidooj.

Meanwhile, MLA Gayatri Puar has said this relationship between Jain and Verma is taking a toll on her and she was unable to function in an impartial manner as municipal corporation commissioner. She also posed a query, “Why did Verma get her sister posted here.”

Former minister Narottam Mishra said the government and the administration are both in the feet of ministers. Those not touching feet would be shifted. Mishra said this condition of the government is highly concerning and condemnable.

Jain not new to controversy: Jain had courted controversy in the past too. She was posted in Dewas as additional district magistrate in 2008 during assembly elections when she had dispute with then minister Tukojirao Puar. Jain lodged a police complaint following which Puar was put under custody. Jain was posted as returning officer in Sonkutch and Verma as Congress candidate was filing nomination when Puar entered the room of returning officer with BJP candidate Phoolchand Verma.