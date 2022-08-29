Bhopal: Mumtaz Khan’s Bliss wins hearts of fashion lovers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cotton collections in hand-block print, designed by eminent fashion designer from Bhopal Mumtaz Khan mesmerised the audience in ‘Trishul The Divine Fashion Show’ a lot.

Well-known models of the country walked the ramp to showcase Khan’s beautiful designs made of traditional and natural hand-block Bagh Print from Madhya Pradesh and Ajrak print from Gujarat in his latest collection ‘Bliss’.

He left the fashion lovers surprised by presenting gowns in cotton stuff and adorned with zardozi. Bridal and party wear for females were also presented in cotton stuff, which was appreciated by the audience a lot. Similarly, he designed printed jackets with long kaftans beautifully for males too for the show.

Mrs India International Deepti Saini from Jaipur was the show opener. Film TV actor Nirbhay Wadhwa and Miss Globe 2016 Dimple Patel were the showstoppers. Farhan Qureshi and Naved Khan from Bhopal also walked on the ramp in the fashion show which was held in Mumbai recently.

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Mumtaz khan is known for his traditional prints, pure fabric and Indo-Western cuts. He has showcased Bagh Print, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Daboo and Batik print of Madhya Pradesh in many fashion weeks. He has popularised Bagh Print, a traditional print of MP in the fashion and glamour world. He has also revived traditional royal fashion and Zari zardozi and brought it into trends.

Khan has designed costumes for award winning film Mehram for Farida Jalal , Shushma Seth and Ranjit Kapoor . He has designed costumes for production ‘Merchant of Venice,’ Fbb Femina Miss India 2017 and Miss India Earth Shaan. He has showcased his collection in LIFFT India Film Mahotsav- a world cine fest in 2018 and 2019.

Khan has made a record by designing two skirts of thousand metres fabric on Rajasthan Foundation Day. He has designed the 300 metres flare Lehenga in Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. His amazing design of a 170 metres skirt was presented in 'India at 70' in Glasgow Scotland, UK, in 2017 under Independence Day celebration.

He is recipient of many national and international awards including Iconic Fashion Designer of the Year, Best Celebrity Designer of the Year 2019 (North India), Most promising Designer 2020, Special Jury Award in Kala Samruddhi International Film Festivals. He has been jury in many international film festivals and attended many workshops on hand block print, zardozi work and weaves of Madhya Pradesh.