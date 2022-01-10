Bhopal: MPSD to get new head soon, Culture department sets up a search committee to shortlist applicants

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) may get a new head by the end of next month, said director, culture, Aditi kumar Tripathi.

Tripathi told the Free Press that the department has received applications for the post of the director of the school from across the country. The scrutiny of the applications has been done. Now, a search committee has been set up. The members of the committee would select the director, he said. 'I think, permanent director may be appointed by February,' Tripathi said.

The directorate of culture had published an advertisement seeking applications for appointment as director of the School on December 2 last year. The last date for receipt of applications was December 24.

After the departure of former director Alok Chatterjee on October 8, 2021, there is no full time director in the School of Drama. Earlier, the deputy director of culture department PK Jha was made the director-in-charge. A few days back, Vandana Pandey was made the in-charge director.

The students of the school had observed a dharna on the premises of Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhavan, where the School is located, demanding a full time director and regular teachers for the school last year. They say that their education was being affected. The students want the school to appoint a full-time director, who is a person from the field of theatre so that their training can go on smoothly.

After the news of the protest became public, the school management persuaded the students to end their dharna. Although the students are not ready to talk about the issue, calling it their internal matter, they are concerned about the falling standards of training in the school.

