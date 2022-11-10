Bhopal: MP’s physically challenged cricketer recalls his India debut

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Brajesh Dwivedi, the member of Indian Cricket Team for Physically Challenged made his India debut in 2017. Dwivedi was polio-stricken at the age of 18 months, but his physical disability never came in the way of his passion.

While talking about his journey All-rounder Brajesh Dwivedi said, "I have been playing cricket since the age of six, and until the age of 17, I played cricket with physically sound athletes. I had no clue that there is any such thing as Divyang Cricket, nor was it famous in the country at that time. Someone during school games told me about the cricket state team for physically challenged people, and then in 1999 I moved to Divyang Cricket."

Dwivedi talked about the difficulties he faced as a physically challenged cricketer in the country, "Most people reacted to my passion for cricket with either sympathy or mockery, but it never affected my game."

Talking about the status of physically challenged cricket in the country, Brajesh Dwivedi said, "I feel right now it is where general cricket was in 90’s. Now people have started watching Physically Challenged cricket. People started watching it out of curiosity that how can someone without an arm or a leg can play cricket and when they watch the match, they realise how hard it is. Then they continue watching it for motivation."

While talking about his upcoming international tournaments, the cricketer said, "There is a big tournament coming up, but I can’t talk about it until it is confirmed. Since my debut, I have played many international tournaments. Most recently, I was a member of the Indian team for the Bangbandhu Physically Challenged Tournament, which was held in Bangladesh from March 27 to 31. In that tournament, India finished second.