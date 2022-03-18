Bhopal: MP's Ishika Chaudhary picked as vice-captain Jr Hockey World Cup SA tour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Womenís Hockey Academyís Ishika Choudhary has been selected as the vice captain of the junior national womenís hockey team touring South Africa in April, said Hockey India on Thursday.

Apart from Ishika, Bichchhu Devi and Khushboo Khan have also made it into the 20-member national team.Defender Ishika has earlier played for both junior and senior national teams at foreign tours.

She had started off playing hockey at the age of 11. Her journey from being an academy player to turning into one of the mainstays of the junior team has been smooth, but the youngster credits her development to her coaches and family.

When I look back, I think that selection for the senior nationals was one of the turning points in my career. It paved the way for my junior India call-up and I am so happy that I have been able to perform well for my country since making my junior team debut in 2017 at the Australian Hockey League (women)," said Ishika, who was a silver medallist at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games 2018.

Bichchhu Devi, who has also been selected for the South Africa tour, has also been a part of the senior team.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated the selected players. She also wished them well for the upcoming tour for World Cup.

Chief coach of Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy Paramjit Singh Brar has also expressed happiness over the selection of the players in the Indian Junior team and congratulated the selected players.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:20 AM IST