Bhopal: MPHRC notice to health commissioner over Sexual harassment of nurses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cogniznace of report of sexual harassment of nurses by Hamidia hospital superintendent, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Wednesday served notice on health commissioner, seeking a detail report on the matter.

The commission has asked the commissioner to submit the report within 10 days.

More than 50 nurses of Hamidia Hospital, the teaching hospital of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, have submitted a written complaint to state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang and other authorities, levelling serious allegations against hospital superintendent Dr Deepak Maravi.

As per complaint, the nurses accused Maravi of sexually harassing some of them and entering their changing room during night.

Sarang has ordered an inquiry into the matter. It will be conducted by Bhopal divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra. The minister assured nurses of getting the inquiry completed within 10 days.

“Matter is serious. Inquiry will be conducted by people from outside Hamidia Hospital. Inquiry report will come in 10 days. Only then, I will be able to say anything”, Sarang told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Will talk to media after consulting higher-ups: Dr Maravi

When contacted, Dr Maravi said, “All these matters are related to administration. I will talk to higher authorities and then I will talk to the media (on allegations).”

"Maravi made indecent remarks against communities”

Sanskriti Bachao Manch alleged that Maravi made indecent remarks against Brahmin and Kshatriya communities on WhatsApp groups. Maravi, who uses abusive language, is not eligible for this post, Manch office-bearers stated. They also said that the Medical Council of India (MCI) team had come for inspection in connection with 150 MBBS seats. The members had told the MCI team that Maravi was not fit for the job as per the MCI criteria.

Five-member probe panel constituted

The divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra has constituted a five member committee to probe the complaints. head of the department of anaesthesia Dr Sikha Malhotra will head the committee which has HoD forensic Dr Ashish Jain, member of social organisation Prathana Mishra, joint director of woman and child welfare department Nakijhan Quarahi and deputy collector Ankita Tripathi as its members.

Take strict action against guilty: Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said the state government should take strict action on the complaints of nurses.

"An incident of indecent behaviour with 50 female nurses in Bhopal's prestigious Hamidia Hospital has come to light. This is a very serious matter related to the safety of women in the workplace," Nath said. Citing the recent incident of blade-attack on a woman in Bhopal over eve-teasing, the Nath said, "Madhya Pradesh tops the country in the number of crimes against women and minor girls. Even little girls are not safe. Is it good governance? Is this good law and order?"