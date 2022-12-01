Bhopal: MP shooters win medals in national shooting championship

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy's shooters won a silver medal in the rifle shooting mixed team event at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) (Rifle Events) being held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, from November 20 to December 9.

In the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event, MP shooters Harshit Binjwa and Shreya Agrawal won the silver medal.

Not only that, but Madhya Pradesh shooters won one gold and one silver medal in the trap shotgun mixed team event at the 65th National Shooting Shotgun Championship in New Delhi. The championship that began on November 20 will end on December 10.

In the shotgun trap event, State shooters Manisha Keer and Anwer Khan won a gold medal in the trap mixed team (senior) category. They won against the Tamil Nadu team. In the mixed trap team (junior) category, Madhya Pradesh shooters Preeti Rajak and Divyansh Thakur won a silver medal.

In the ongoing 65th national shooting championship, different competitions are being organised in different parts of the country. Pistol events are being organised in Bhopal, MP. The competitions for the rifle events are being organised in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and the competitions for the shotgun events are being held in New Delhi.

