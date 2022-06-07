Bhopal: MP School of Drama final selection workshop begins; 40 candidates from across country showcases their acting, dancing, singing skills

A candidate at final selection workshop for admission to the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): ‘Dushman mile savere lekin matlabi yaar na mile, Hitler shahi mile lekin chamcho ki sarkar na mile…’. The Avadhi song was presented by Candidate Number 34 Ambar Gupta from Lucknow on Tuesday. He also presented one act of Jaishankar Prasad’s Dhruvswamini.

It was part of the inaugural -day of the four-day final selection workshop for admission to the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama was held at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city.

Another Candidate from Bihar Abhishek presented conflicts of Chandragupta from Dhurvswamini . He also presented act on Kedarnath Singh’s poem ‘Pani Mein Ghire Hue’.

Around 40 candidates from across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Asam, Uttarakhnad, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan showcased their acting singing and dancing skills before judges. Besides, they were asked about theatre and how many plays they read and staged.

Well-known theatre personalities including Lokendra Trivedi, Anjana Puri, Rita Verma, Sanjay Mehta and Kanaihya Lal Kaithwas were present here as judges.

Director of the school, Tikam Joshi, said that 80 candidates from across the country have been selected for the final workshop. The selections were made in the six-day preliminary selection workshop held earlier this month.

“We have given take re interviewed of 40 candidates on day one. They were asked of perform on the scripts of plays and poems, given by the school to the candidates. The same process will be held on the second day, Joshi added.

A four group will be made and each group has 20 candidates. And all experts will have session with group individually third and fourth day of the workshop, he said.

Experts from the field of theatre will assess the talent of the candidates and on the basis of that 26 candidates will be picked for admission, he added.

