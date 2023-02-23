Bhopal: MP police strengthens its arsenal as 20 Belgian Malinois dogs set to join squad

Representative photo |

Bhopal: Beware! The state is all set to get new investigators that will smell the crime spurting even in knooks and corners.

As many as 20 Belgian Malinois dogs will join the dog squad teams as part of the new initiative of the Madhya Pradesh Police administration, senior officials of the 23rd battalion of the Special Armed Forces (SAF) told Free Press. These dogs are expected to arrive by March-end.

Currently, the state has 12 such dogs to counter criminal incidents, as per officials.

Shedding light on the unmatched traits of the dogs of the Belgian origin, officials informed that their Intelligence Quotient (IQ) levels are high, in comparison to dogs of other breeds, such as German Shepherds, Bloodhound, Dutch Shepherd and the dogs belonging to Golden retriever family. Elaborating on the same, officials said that Belgian Malinois dogs often outsmart dogs of other breeds in situations such as protection, law enforcement, gas, bomb and drug detection and tracking of devices as well as explosives and ammunition.

Terming the breed as versatile and razor-sharp, officials maintained that these dogs are all-rounders. They fare well as sniffing dogs, assault dogs and dogs used in purposes to control crowds. Owing to their light weight, they execute the tasks with an unparalleled agility, the officials said.

Talking about the procedure to translocate and obtain them, the senior officials said that the dogs of the said breed are obtained via open tender and will be transported via air from cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, after which they will undergo training for over a year in the state.

Each dog to cost around Rs 90k

The cost price of each dog of the said breed is close to Rs 90 thousand, officials informed. They said that the price of the dog would vary according to its age.

Dogs to be deployed in cities such as Indore, Morena: Commandant Qureshi

Commandant posted in the 23rd SAF battalion, Yusuf Qureshi said that criminals often commit furtively-executed crimes in cities of MP such as Indore, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind etc, where the soon-to-be arriving dogs shall be handed over with topmost priority.

