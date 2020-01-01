Bhopal: MP Khan honoured for getting Bharat Sanchar Sewa Padak

BHOPAL: BSNL AGM Mohammad Parwez Khan was congratulated for receiving of All India Level BSNL Bharat Sanchar Sewa Padak during the New Year celebrations in premises of BSNL Circle office on Wednesday.

Conveying greetings of New Year to all officers and employees of the office, CGMT, BSNL Dr. Mahesh Shukla, told them to complete their tasks with utmost efficiency and skill.

Shukla further stated that the officers and staff of the M.P. Circle have bested BSNL's most prestigious and all India level honors, Bharat Sanchar Sewa Padak for the third consecutive year, by serving the organisation to the best of their ability.

On this occasion Dr. Shukla honoured Assistant General Manager, Bhopal Parwez Khan for his achievement.

Dr. Shukla informed that this award was presented by Secretary, Department of Telecommunications recently at BSNL Headquarters, New Delhi.