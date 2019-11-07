Bhopal: MP in 3rd spot in country in H1NI deaths

BHOPAL: Swine flu has claimed 165 lives in Madhya Pradesh so far, signalling that the H1NI influenza has become a serious health issue in the state after dengue and malaria. Dengue and malaria are under control with onset of winter season, as health department claimed, but Swine flu deaths are on rise in the state. Figure is from January till today.

Joint Director health Dr Rajesh Kathal said, “ Dengue deaths are 2,000 in MP and Swine flu deaths are 165 so far from January. Right now, swine flu is not posing a challenge. With start of winter, dengue is under control but so far 2,000 deaths have been reported from January.”

“No swine flu case has been reported in state capital but Madhya Pradesh is at no-3 position in the country as far as swine flu deaths cases are concerned with 165 deaths. Maharashtra is leading with 240 deaths followed by Rajasthan with 208 deaths due to swine flu. Gujarat is at no-4 position with 151 deaths,” he added.

Administration heaved a sigh of relief with onset of winter as dengue and malaria cases subside. Over 1,000 dengue positive cases have been reported so far in the state capital. Health department attributed the reason to excessive rain as fresh water is fit for mosquito larva.

Government hospitals have isolation wards to ensure proper treatment of dengue, swine flu etc. but no teams has been constituted to check the increasing swine flu deaths as it was formed to check dengue and malaria.

JP Hospital doctors assured that there is sound arrangement of swine flu treatment in government hospital. Health department will fulfill rest of requirement. Similarly, Hamidia Hospital administration assures for better treatment to swine flu cases.

Dr TP Mishra, JP Hospital, said, “So far no swine flu case has been reported in state capital. We have elaborate arrangement to control swine flu cases keeping in view the increasing deaths in the state. As we worked to control dengue and malaria in the state capital, our team is closely monitoring the situation. We have isolation wards so if any case comes to notice, JP Hospital and Hamidia Hospital will handle it.”