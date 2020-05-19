Bhopal: MP Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of miserable quarantine centres

The Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission has taken cognizance of miserable condition of quarantine centres in Bhopal. It has sought report from principal secretary of health department, collector Bhopal and CMHO in three weeks time.

The report said that quarantine centres in the state capital were not in good shape and people were suffering there. It said people are staying for more than twenty days at the quarantine centre made at Advance Medical College. The bed sheets at this centre are not being changed and people are forced to sleep on soiled bed sheets.

The people staying there were given four masks in the beginning and since then they have not been provided masks. They are also not provided sanitiser either. There is no cooler at the quarantine centre adding to woos of the people staying there.

Administration has also not made arrangements for mosquito nets and mosquitoes are causing big problem and threat for them. Alternative arrangements to get rid of mosquitoes are also not made.

There are about 140 kept at the quarantine centre including 20 from other states.

Chairperson of human right commission, Narendra Kumar Jain has taken cognizance of the centres and has sought reply from principal secretary health, CMHO and Collector Bhopal within three weeks.

The commission has also asked about number of centres running in Bhopal and about basic facilities provided at the quarantine centre.