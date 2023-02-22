Bhopal: MP Human Rights Commission issues bailable warrant against Tikamgarh collector

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Human Rights Commission has issued bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 against Tikamgarh collector Subash Kumar Dwivedi, said officials on Tuesday. According to reports, Tikamgarh SP has been instructed to serve the warrant and produce the collector before the commission on April 5.

The officials informed that the collector has been served a bailable warrant of Rs 5000. The SP has been instructed to serve the warrant and to present him into the Commission on April 5th.

The action came in connection with three cases. The commission had sent several letters but the collector failed to respond.

Sources said that the commission took cognizance of media report claiming that a man was locked in a room as failed had no money for treatment. The man was confined in a room in Sagarwara village of the district. The commission had sought report from the collector which never came.

Similarly in other case, a resident of Khargapur had constructed illegal construction on road. A complaint in this regard was made with the commission. Commission’s request for report in this matter too remained unanswered.

In the third case a person had moved MPHRC claiming that his name was not included in the PM Awas Yojna. Once again the collector failed to submit report to the commission.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)