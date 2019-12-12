Bhopal: MP govt issues order pertaining to Standard operating procedures for employees

BHOPAL: The state government has issued an order to all the department heads related to the decision taken by the state cabinet on November 27 in favour of 3rd and 4th class employees, here on Thursday.

The state cabinet had decided many Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the employees who are appointed through direct recruitment.

It is instructed that the employee should be kept under the provision period of three years.

During the period in first year the employee should be given 70 per cent of the salary, in second year 80 per cent and in the 3rd year 90 per cent salary should be given.

If the candidate successfully completed its provision period then the candidate shall be give full salary.

The instructions are given to change the recruitment norms and also the procedure shall be followed in the other posts which are excludes from the recruitment through the PSC.