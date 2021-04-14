Bhopal: MP Board exams postponed for a month

BHOPAL: Wednesday proved to be a day of relief for parents and students of class 10 and 12 appearing for board exams. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the exams for class 10 and 12 for a month in view of Covid pandemic.

The state education board finally issued a written order on Wednesday in this regard and said that all exams affiliated to MP Board, including high school, higher secondary, diploma in preschool education and physical education, have been postponed for a month. The exams for class 10 were scheduled to begin from 30 April and 12 from 1 May.

The MP Board clarified that the decision has been taken in view of Covid pandemic and student's safety. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar had earlier said that big decision was taken and announcement wou8ld be made soon. An estimated 19 lakh students were to write the exams for class 10 and 12 board this year.