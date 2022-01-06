e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Bhopal: MP BJP to perform Mahamritunjay jaap for PM’s long-living

The Jaap will be held at Mahakaleshwar temple, Omkareshwar temple and other important temples of Lord Shiva on Thursday.
Staff Reporter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Wednesday ‘drama’ in Ferozepur, Punjab, over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh BJP has decided to perform Mahamritunjay Jaap across the state for PM’s long-living.

According to sources, the Jaap will be held at Mahakaleshwar temple, Omkareshwar temple and other important temples of Lord Shiva on Thursday.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in Jaap being held at Gufa Temple in Bhopal, state BJP president VD Sharma will be participating in the ritual at Lord Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

Similarly, cabinet ministers and state BJP’s post-bearers will participate in the Jaap at different places across the state.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes as protestors blocked the route of his cavalcade. The PM was scheduled to participate in a programme at Hussainiwala in Punjab.

