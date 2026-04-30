Bhopal MP Alok Sharma Pushes To Fix Blind Spots, Add Direct Flights At AAC Meet |

MP demands to fix blind spots, more direct flights at AAC meet

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma has demanded that the operations of only authorised taxi operators be prioritised within the airport premises to ensure passengers’ safety and control unauthorised activities. Sharma also instructed Bhopal municipal administration to take measures to promptly resolve the issue of blind spots located along the airport approach road. The MP was presiding over a meeting of Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) on Thursday.

Bhopal district collector Priyank Mishra directed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to strictly ensure that mandatory No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) regarding building height are obtained for all existing and proposed construction.

Other demands raised at the meeting included large backlit displays, an improved public announcement system, recliners at the airport, better parking arrangements, annual fire safety audits, and staff training for emergency situations.

The committee further sought the introduction of non-stop flights to Chennai, as well as regular flights to Kolkata, Chandigarh, Goa, Srinagar, Jammu, Jaipur, and Udaipur. Demand was also raised for viable flight routes such as Bhopal to Chennai via Hyderabad, Bhopal to Bagdogra via Kolkata, Bhopal to Dehradun via Lucknow, Bhopal to Jammu via Jaipur and Bhopal to Ayodhya via Varanasi.

At the meeting, participants also discussed establishing an aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub, moving forward with proposals from entities like Inavia Aviation and Jet Serve, establishing connectivity with all state capitals, and introducing international flights.

Aruneshwar Singhdeo highlighted the slippery nature of the granite flooring in the new lower exit area, identifying it as a safety hazard for senior citizens. Additionally, CREDAI president (Bhopal chapter) Manoj Meek suggested that a gallery featuring prominent personalities of Bhopal, displays of local art, festive decorations, tourism information, digital screens, video walls, local brands, and permanent exhibits reflecting the city's identity could be developed.