Bhopal: Monsoon session of state Assembly from today

BHOPAL: The Monsoon session of the State Assembly will begin from Monday. It will continue till August 12.

According to AP Singh, principal secretary of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, a total of 1,184 questions, 236 call-attention motions, 17 adjournment motions, 40 Zero Hour references and 14 private member's bills have been received for consideration by the House during the session.

In addition, members have also notified that they would like to present 8 motions on matters of urgent importance under rule 139 and 15 petitions. Three new government bills and two pending bills will also come up for consideration during this session.