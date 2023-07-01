Bhopal: Modi Caresses Girl Child, Wants To Know If She Would Like To Go To Delhi With Him | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held interactions with various tribal communities separately during his stay in Shahdol on Saturday.

Modi was in a different mood. Caressing a little tribal girl, the Prime Minister wanted to know from her if she wanted to go to Delhi with him.

Modi also asked her whether she could recognise him. The child was seen playing with PM.

He, then, took feedback from the tribal people on Panchayats (Extension Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act. He asked them questions about the PESA.

The tribal people said they slowly understood the nuances of the Act.

The Prime Minister Appreciated The Efforts To Encourage The Footballers

Modi also informed them how the Gram Samitis are solving the general and land-related issues with the help of the Act.

Modi took feedback on the work being done by the women of the self-help groups. He wanted to know from them how they were working and whether there was any problem.

He spoke to the footballers and took feedback from them on how the football clubs are set up.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts to encourage the footballers.

Modi also interacted with Sarpanchs and wanted to know from them whether they had any problem.

Shared Food With Tribal People, Enjoyed Dance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed traditional tribal food with the people there. He encouraged them to do organic farming and produce coarse grain.

He savoured rice made of Kodo and Kheer made of Kutki and enjoyed the tribal dance sitting on a Khatia.