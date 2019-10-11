Bhopal: MLAs committee to look into Bio Fertilizer scam

BHOPAL: The general administration department has formed a nine-member committee of MLAs and officials to probe into Bio Fertilizer scam, here on Thursday. The Union government had given Rs 100 crores to the state government to provide bio fertilizer to the farmers in the year 2016-17. The scheme was launched to uplift the most deprived tribal community, through the scheme. But the MLAs alleged that the money or the scheme had not reached the districts or to the people. The MLAs had even raised questions in the state assembly over it.

To investigate the issue, the government has constituted a committee of the legislators who had raised the issue in the assembly, so that they can probe the issue properly.

In the nine members committee, include MLAs Fundelal Marco, Nilanshu Chaturvedi, Sanjay Uike, Yogendra Singh, Pratap Grewal, Sunil Sharaf and Vijay Singh Maan and also the tribal welfare commissioner, director of farmer welfare and agriculture development.

The committee will look into the anomalies in the implementation of the scheme. These members can also send their representatives to areas where the scheme was scheduled to start.