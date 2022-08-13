Bhopal: Missing minor girl recovered in 10 hours

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police recovered a 16-year-old missing girl within 10 hours on Friday. The girl has been sent for medical test before further investigation into the matter, according to the police. Under Operation ‘Muskaan’, Bairagarh Police took quick action and within 10 hours the missing minor girl was rescued.

The complainant reported that his minor daughter, aged 16 years, had left the house without informing her parents. On the report at police station Bairagarh, the case was registered under section 363 of the IPC which reads kidnapping was registered.

Due to the serious nature of the case of a minor girl, a special team was constituted under the direction of assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bairagarh, the search for the minor girl was done by the team, which was done within 10 hours on Friday.

Assistant commissioner of police Antima Samadhia said, “We have recovered the girl within 10 hours of filing the missing report. We have sent the minor girl for a medical check-up. We have not recorded her statement. After the medical report, further action will be taken. Medical test is an important part of our investigation so we have not asked anything from the girl so far.”