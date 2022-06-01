Bhopal: Minster Vishvas Sarang inaugurates development works worth Rs 90 lakh

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inspects drainage system in Narela on Sunday | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday inaugurated development works worth Rs 90 lakh in Narela assembly constituency, which he represents. The inaugurated works include construction of cement concrete roads and drains in municipal ward number 39, 40, 41 and 71.

In his address, he said continuous development of Narela have added to facilities for people in the area. “Continuous maintenance of roads and construction of drains is being done in all the wards of Narela,” he added.

“The difference between Narela of 2008 and Narela of 2022 is clearly visible. There were no roads, electricity and drinking water, the residents were deprived of basic facilities. Now, Narela has 7 flyovers and paved roads,” he added.

Absence of drains caused waterlogging during rains. To overcome this problem, pucca drains were laid at the cost of Rs 350 crore under central government's ambitious scheme Amrit Yojana in the assembly constituency.

“People of the area got relief from flood situation with laying the installation of Adarsh Drainage System,” he said.