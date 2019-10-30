Bhopal: Minister pulls up police over delay in filing harassment plaint of woman

BHOPAL: The Shahpura police was reprimanded by law minister PC Sharma for not hearing pleas of a woman who wanted to lodge a harassment complaint against a man, on Wednesday.

Instead the woman was made to sit inside the police station on Tuesday night, over a counter complaint.

The 24-year-old woman works as an HR officer in a restaurant. The minister rung up the number of SHO Shahpura Ashish Bhattacharya and reprimanded him not to act, in irresponsible manner and to adhere to the rules.

She accused a man who held her hand during a group fight inside a restaurant on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when few men, who had gone to dine out in the restaurant, had assaulted the staff over delay in the order.

The accused builder Vikky Bhateja and his aides went inside the kitchen over delay in serving of order and created ruckus and thrashed hotel staff on Tuesday.

The hotel staff had also retaliated but when they went to file a police complaint, the cops booked men from both the sides.

On the other hand, the woman HR whose hand was held by the accused wanted to file a complaint of harassment but cops refused to do so.

The hotel owner Pushepndra then went to complaint to the minister who after watching the videos, instructed the cops to act as per the law.

Pushpendra said the cops seemed taking side of the accused, even when we provided the video footage of the assault on our staff and how one of those held the woman by her hand, is seen in it.

Sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Misrod Anil Tripathi said the woman was attacked as was evident from the videos and we will add the sections of assault, but there was no clear evidence of harassment.