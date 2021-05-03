Bhopal: Minister Narottam Mishra expresses happiness over BJP's performance in Assembly polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday expressed happiness over the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said: "We have increased from three seats to 78 seats in West Bengal. The vote share of the BJP has also increased upto 38%. Now, one can imagine why we as a party would not be happy after seeing the results." "We have won Assam and Puducherry. Our vote share has increased up to 38% in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he added.