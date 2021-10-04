e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 07:53 PM IST

Bhopal: Minister Murugan meets Prime Minister after becoming Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh

He sought guidance from PM to work diligently under his dynamic leadership for welfare of people of New India.
Staff Reporter
Dr L Murugan presented book, Thirukkural- Pearls of Inspiration, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday |

BHOPAL: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Dr L Murugan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, a press release issued here stated.

The Union Minister paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister. This was his first meeting with Prime Minister after becoming Member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Murugan presented the book, Thirukkural- Pearls of Inspiration, to the Prime Minister and sought guidance from him to work diligently under his dynamic leadership for welfare of people of New India.

