Bhopal: Minister Murugan meets Prime Minister after becoming Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Dr L Murugan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, a press release issued here stated.

The Union Minister paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister. This was his first meeting with Prime Minister after becoming Member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Murugan presented the book, Thirukkural- Pearls of Inspiration, to the Prime Minister and sought guidance from him to work diligently under his dynamic leadership for welfare of people of New India.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 07:53 PM IST