Bhopal: Minister demands action against IAS officer over his comments, says he violated service conduct rules

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday demanded action against IAS officer Niyaz Khan over his comments that there should be a film on killing of Muslims too.

Talking to media persons, Sarang said the officer's comments were in violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

What Niyaz Khan has done is just to bring himself to the limelight. He is trying to promote sectarianism in society and create chaos which canít be allowed. I am going to write to the Department of Personnel of Training (DoPT), Government of India seeking action against him.

On this Khan said he will reply to the government when clarification will be sought. I am answerable to the government and not netas. It is also a matter of right to expression, said the IAS officer.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Govind Maloo had demanded action against the bureaucrat.

Niyaz Khan tweeted on Friday, Kashmir Files show the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large numbers of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country.

Earlier, Khan tweeted on Sunday, Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings. I would respect film producers to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity.

Niyaz Khan is currently posted as deputy secretary at the PWD department.

Replying to Khan, the director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri, sought appointment from him to exchange ideas on how he (Khan) can help with the royalty of his books and his power as an IAS officer. The director is scheduled to visit the state capital on March 25.

Khan also reacted to the comments he got on his tweet related to Kashmir Files. He wrote, If you speak the truth, fanatics start attacking you. Social media is full of abuses (gali) against me. The language of such haters will only show their low quality education. Educated people use civilized language with great manner. But modern education failed to make civilized citizens.

Khan has authored seven books and came into media limelight after he filed a case against renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha on charges of copying his story from the novel Untold Secrets of my Ashram. Once he wanted to meet gangster Abu Salem in jail to write a book on him.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:40 PM IST