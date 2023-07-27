Bhopal: Mineral Resources Deptt To Hold Road Show In Mumbai Today

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To auction 51 identified mineral blocks of the state, mineral resources department is going to organise a mega road show in Mumbai on Thursday. Mineral Resources Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh will participate in the road show.

Through the auction of aforesaid mineral blocks, state will get the additional mineral revenue and new job opportunities could be also created in the state. Minister said that state has abundant mineral resources and they are being scientifically exploited. Tender have been issued after identifying 51 mineral blocks. They included 13 mineral blocks, 2 bauxite, 2 Iron, 1 manganese, 4 diamond, 2 gold and basemetal, 6 graphite, 1 iron etc.

These mineral blocks are mainly situated in Satna, Dhar, Katni, Balaghat, Damoh, Dindori, Chindwara, Jhabua, Sidhi, Alirajpur, Betul, Panna, Chhattarpur, Khargone, Sheopur etc.

In the year 2022-23, total 105 mineral blocks were auctioned in India and maximum 29 belonged to Madhya Pradesh. After amendment in mining and mineral act 2015, Madhya Pradesh has issued the tender for the auction of 51 mineral blocks. The process to auction them has been started.

