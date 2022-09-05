Bhopal: Mid-career training for Indian Forest Service officials begins

Bhopal: A six-day mid-career training programme (MCT-III, Management Module) for Indian Forest Service officials commenced at Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-day mid-career training programme (MCT-III, Management Module) for Indian Forest Service officials commenced at Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) here on Monday.

With Professor Parul Rishi, Dr BK Upadhyaya, Dr Nimai Das as Programme Directors, a total of 67 IFS officers of more than a decade’s experience including 18 women IFS officers from 23 states, are attending the training, sponsored by Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun.

Bharat Jyoti (Director General, IGNFA) spoke on how training opportunities should be seen as an occasion for introspection and rejuvenation.

Justice AP Sahi, Director, National Judicial Academy, was the chief guest. In his address, Justice Sahi remembered Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and JC Bose for their contribution as the first day of the training happened to be Teachers’ Day. Justice Sahi shared his experience in judiciary and asked participants to exercise caution when dealing with natural resources. He addressed participants as “army” who would be the torch bearers of sustenance.

On the first day of training, first keynote address was delivered by Bharat Lal, IFS, Secretary (Lokpal), who spoke on thinking big, thinking out-of-the-box. The second keynote address on human values and forestry governance was delivered by Professor Ramesh K Arora (Chairman, MDA, Jaipur).

In the post lunch session, Dr Parul Rishi spoke on self-analysis and behaviour while Dr BK Upadhyay trained participants on team building skills. A total of 21 sessions will be held. Few sessions of the training will be conducted in Pachmarhi.